Odisha relaxes weekend shutdown in 4 districts on Independence Day to allow people to unfurl national flag

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Odisha government has relaxed Weekend Shutdown imposed in Ganjam, Khordha, Gajapati, Cuttack and Rourkela Municipal area till 11 am on Independence Day to allow people to unfurl National Flag at their premises with the congregation of more than 10 people not allowed.



The order issued by the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha government read, "The Weekend Shutdown imposed in the districts of Ganjam, Khordha, Gajapati and Cuttack and Rourkela Municipal Corporation vide order dated July 31 issued by this Department is hereby relaxed on August 15, 2020 upto 11 am to allow citizens to unfurl National Flag at their premises subject to the condition that no more than ten persons shall be congregated at any place and all safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitisation, etc shall be duly maintained." (ANI)

