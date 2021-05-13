Odisha reports 10,649 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 13 (ANI): As many as 10,649 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the state health department on Thursday.

The state also recorded 19 Covid-related deaths while 8,547 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Out of fresh Covid cases reported, 5,965 people got injected in quarantine, while 4,684 caught the infection from local Contacts.

The total cases now stand at 5,762,97 including 4,736,80 recoveries and 2,251 deaths. At present, there are 10,0313 active cases in the state.

As per the government data, the state has tested 1,07,130,98 samples so far. (ANI)