Odisha reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 9 (ANI): Odisha reported 1,282 new COVID-19 cases and 228 recoveries and one death on Thursday, according to the state health bulletin.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 3,46,808.

There were 5,941 active cases in Odisha till Thursday while a total of 5,941 persons have recovered from the disease.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stood at 1,924 on Thursday.



Meanwhile, the new guidelines issued by the Odisha government on Friday in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, make it mandatory for people coming to the state to produce either a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours of entry or final vaccination certificate after two doses of vaccination.

This is applicable to all modes of travel, including people entering the state by train, bus, aeroplane, waterways or in private vehicles.

The guidelines further state that people coming without such a report or certificate will have to undergo seven days mandatory home or institutional quarantine, with effect from April 12.

As per the guidelines, all public transport from Odisha to Chhattisgarh and vice versa has been suspended by the Odisha government from April 10 to 30.

Transport Commissioner, Odisha shall issue appropriate orders and the department with the help of state police and under the active guidance of district collectors will set up border check points (BCPs) at strategic locations and border entry points to manage the entry of incoming persons and vehicles. (ANI)

