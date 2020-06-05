Odisha reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 5 (ANI): Odisha has reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,608, the state health department said.

After these new cases cropped up, the total number of active cases stands at 1,117.

India registered its highest spike in COVID-19 cases with 9,851 more cases and 273 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases reached 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry informed that 1,09,462 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated while 6,348 people have succumbed to the disease so far. (ANI)