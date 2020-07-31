Odisha reports 1,499 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 31 (ANI): Odisha has reported 1,499 new COVID-19 positive cases, said the State Information and Public Relations Department on Friday.

The state confirmed 807 new recoveries. With this, there are 11,918 active cases in the state.

A total of 5,14,573 people have tested for the virus of which 31,877 turned out positive to date.

"New Recoveries: 807 Cumulative Tested: 514573 Positive: 31877 Recovered: 19745 Active Cases: 11918," the department tweeted. (ANI)

