Odisha reports 1,695 new cases, 15 deaths due to COVID-19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 24 (ANI): As many as 1,695 new COVID-19 infections and 15 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha, according to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.



Total cases in Odisha stand at 2,79,582 out of which 18,882 are active cases. The death toll is 1,229.

With 53,370 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 78,14,682 on Saturday while with 650 new deaths the death toll stands at 1,17,956, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total active cases are 6,80,680 after a decrease of 14,829 in the last 24 hours while the total cured cases are 70,16,046 with 67,549 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

