Odisha reports 1,982 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 19 (ANI): As many as 1,982 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of active cases to 22,304 in Odisha, according to the state Health Department on Monday.



A total of 2,70,346 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the state till Sunday.

According to the department, 1,152 people were recovered and 17 died due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

With a spike of 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

