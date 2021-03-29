Odisha reports 208 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 29 (ANI): Odisha has reported 208 new COVID-19 cases and 120 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 122 were reported from quarantine centres and 86 detected during contact tracing.

With this, the total number of cases now stands at 3,40,402. There are 1,737 active cases while 3,36,691patients have been cured or recovered.



The state has so far conducted 90,01,450 sample tests for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India reported 68,020 new coronavirus cases and 291 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload of the country to over 1.20 crore.

The country also reported 32,231 recoveries on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,13,55,993, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 5,21,808. (ANI)

