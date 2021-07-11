Odisha reports 2282 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 11 (ANI): Odisha reported 2282 new COVID-19 cases, 3120 recoveries and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Sunday.

With this, the cumulative count in the state stands at 939752 including 909639 recoveries, 4599 deaths and 25461 active cases.

Out of fresh Covid cases reported, 1315 people got infected in quarantine, while 967caught the infection from local contacts.



One of the worst-hit districts of the state is Khurda, which has reported 592 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest among other 31 districts of the states.



As per the government data, the state has tested 14568487 samples so far. (ANI)

