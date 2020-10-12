Odisha reports 2,423 new cases of COVID-19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 12 (ANI): Odisha has reported 2,423 new cases, taking the total count of people infected with the virus to 2,54,662, said the State's Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday.

As the state recorded 3,342 new recoveries, as many as 2,27,615 people have recovered from COVID-19 till Sunday. The total count includes 25,954 active cases.



A total of 37,96,767 people have been cumulatively tested for COVID-19 in Odisha so far, as per the Health Department.

India recorded 66,732 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 816 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the ministry, India's total recovered cases stand at 61,49,535. The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 52,87,682 on Monday. 71,559 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

