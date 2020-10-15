Odisha reports 2,470 new cases of COVID-19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 15 (ANI): As many as 2,470 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of active cases to 25,106 in Odisha, according to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department on Thursday.

A total of 2,62,011 positive cases of novel Coronavirus were reported in the state till Wednesday out of which 2,35,763 people have recovered, discharged, or migrated.

According to the department, as many as 2,775 were recovered in the last 24 hours.

Odisha has conducted 39,21,140 tests for COVID-19 so far.

With a spike of 67,708 new cases and 680 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 73,07,098 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)