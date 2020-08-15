Odisha reports 2496 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As many as 2,496 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths due to the virus were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday.

According to officials, four of the nine deaths were reported from Sambhalpur district, two from Cuttack district and one each from Ganjam, Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts. So far, as many as 333 in the state have lost their lives due to the virus.

The state has reported a total number of 57,126 coronavirus cases, of which 39,205 have recovered and 17,535 are active. Meanwhile, around 8,55,713 people have been tested in the state for the virus.

Of the total fresh cases, 378 were reported from Khurda district, 327 from Ganjam, 165 from Balasore, 156 from Sundargarh, 146 from Rayagada, 133 from Koraput, 128 from Cuttack, 115 from Boudh, 102 from Bhadrak and 93 from Puri districts. (ANI)

