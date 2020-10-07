Odisha reports 2,995 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 7 (ANI): As many as 2,995 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths were reported in Odisha on October 6, taking the total count of people infected with the virus in the State to 2,40,998, the State Health and Family Welfare Department informed on Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 1,737 have been kept under quarantine while 1,258 are local contacts.

According to the district-wise details of the fresh cases, Angul recorded 142 cases, followed by Balasore (121), Balangir (94), Bargarh (93) and Bhadrak (28).



At present, there are 29,770 active COVID-19 cases in the state with 958 fatalities.

A total of 2,10,217 people have recovered from the virus in the State with 3,817 new recoveries reported on Tuesday.

As per the State Health Department, the total figure of cumulative tests to the date stands at 35,69,600. "45,358, samples including RT-PCR - 7,885, Antigen - 37,340 Truenat- 133 were tested on Tuesday in Odisha," it said. (ANI)

