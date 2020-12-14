Odisha reports 332 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 14 (ANI): Odisha has recorded 332 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths as on December 13, taking the total number of cases here to 3,24,089, the state health department said.

While 3,19,069 patients have recovered, there are 3,156 active cases in the state currently. As many as 1,811 people have lost their lives here due to the virus till now.



Meanwhile, with 27,071 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally rises to 98,84,100, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 336 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,43,355.

The total active cases are at 3,52,586 while the total discharged cases at 93,88,159 with 30,695 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

