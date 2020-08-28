Odisha reports 3,384 more COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Odisha has reported 3,384 new COVID-19 cases, informed the state's Information and Public Relations Department on Thursday.

Among the new cases, 2,128 are under quarantine and the remaining 1,256 are local contacts.

"COVID-19 report for August 25, new positives cases -- 3384, in quarantine -- 2128, local contacts -- 1256," the department tweeted.



As per the district-wise cases, Bargarh has recorded 157 cases, followed by Balasore (119), Balangir (99), Bhadrak (82) and Angul (13).

After 75,760 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 60,472 deaths.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

