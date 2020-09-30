Odisha reports 3,443 more COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 30 (ANI): As many as 3,443 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Odisha on September 29, taking the State's coronavirus count to 2,19,119, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

At present, there are a total of 36,743 active cases while 842 have succumbed to the virus in the State.

Odisha has recorded 3,896 recoveries of COVID patients on Tuesday and the total number of the recovered patients is 1,81,481 in the State.

As per the State Health Department, the total number of tests done to date stands at 32,50,999, where 50,147 samples including 6,899 RT-PCR, 43,188 Antigen and 60 TrueNat tests as on Tuesday. (ANI)