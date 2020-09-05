Odisha reports 3,543 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 5 (ANI): As many as 3,543 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,20,221, the health department informed on Saturday.

The total figure includes 90,331 people who have recovered and 29,299 active cases.

So far, 538 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past the 40-lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.

The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases and 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

