Odisha reports 356 new COVID19 cases, 3 deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 19 (ANI): A total of 356 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths have been reported from Odisha on Friday, said the State Health Department on Saturday.

The total coronavirus cases, since the pandemic began in March, now stand at 3,25,861 with 3,029 active cases at present.

There have been 363 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the number of discharged patients to 3,20,947. The death toll in the state is 1,832.

The state government has urged people to always wear a face mask and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state government has completed database collection for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination in the state.



As per the state government, as many as 3.2 lakh healthcare workers including 1.4 lakh ICDS functionaries have been enrolled for the massive exercise.

Also, 8,267 vaccinators and 29,276 centres have been identified to carry out the vaccination process in the state once a coronavirus vaccine is rolled out.

The state steering committee, state task force committee, district task force committee, and block task force committee have been constituted by the government for the vaccination drive.

With 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,136. (ANI)

