Odisha reports 3,913 more COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 13 (ANI): Odisha has reported 3,913 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the State to 1,50,807, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Out of the total cases reported from the State, there are 34,849 active cases while 1,15,279 patients have been cured or recovered.



Meanwhile, India in the last 24 hours reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases taking the national coronavirus tally beyond the 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported in the last 24 hours, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586. (ANI)

