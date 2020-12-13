Odisha reports 393 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 13 (ANI): A total of 393 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths have been reported from Odisha on Saturday, said the State Health Department on Sunday.



The total count of cases in the state has increased to 3,23,757. It has 3,214 active cases.

With 405 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged patients has increased to 3,18,683. The death toll has gone up to 1,807.

Meanwhile, with 30,005 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India crossed the 98-lakh mark and reached 98,26,775, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) data on Saturday. (ANI)

