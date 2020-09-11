Odisha reports 3,996 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 11 (ANI): Odisha has reported 3,996 new COVID-19 cases, taking the State's coronavirus tally to 1,43,117, the State Health Department said.

Eleven more fatalities yesterday has pushed the death toll to 602.

The State also reported the recovery of 1,08,001 patients.

Moreover, out of the total, there are 34,458 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours India's COVID-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the COVID-19 case tally stands at 45,62,415 in the country. The coronavirus count includes 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 1,209 new deaths reported across the country, the toll due to the disease stands at 76,271. (ANI)

