Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 60

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Four more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, said officials on Tuesday.

"4 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 60 including one death and 18 cured/discharged," State Health Department said in a statement.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier in the day reviewed the COVID-19 situation and preparedness in the state with the concerned government officials and expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the administration to contain the spread of the virus.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 10,363, including 8,988 active cases. So far, 1,035 patients have been cured and discharged while 339 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

