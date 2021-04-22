Odisha reports 6,164 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 22 (ANI): As many as 6,164 new COVID-19 cases, 2,009 recoveries and seven deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.



With this, the total case tally in the state stands at 3,88,479, including 35,075 active cases 3,51,386 recoveries and 1,965 deaths. Of the new cases, 3,575 were reported from quarantine centres and 2,589 detected during contact tracing.

The state has so far conducted 9,7,49,932 sample tests for COVID-19. As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda accounted for the most number of cases with 1,132, followed by Nuapada with 459 cases, Kalahandi 452, Sundargarh 427 and Jharsuguda with 355 cases.

Amid the rising cases, a weekend shutdown was declared for Saturday and Sunday in all urban areas of the State with effect from April 24. (ANI)

