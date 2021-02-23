Odisha reports 62 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 23 (ANI): Odisha has reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and 59 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of cases now stands at 3,36,767. There are 634 active cases while 3,34,166 patients have been cured or recovered.



The state has so far conducted 82,07,302 sample tests for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday registered 10,584 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,10,16,434 including 1,47,306 active cases and 1,07,12,665 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,56,463 with the loss of 78 lives. (ANI)

