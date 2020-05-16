Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 16 (ANI): As many as 65 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Odisha on Friday, informed the state Health Department.
This took the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 737 till 9 am on Saturday, it added.
The number of active cases in the state now stands at 568 with 166 cured/recovered and three deaths.
Meanwhile, the total confirmed cases in the country reached 85,940 on Saturday, with 3,970 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
Odisha reports 65 new coronavirus cases, state count reaches 737
ANI | Updated: May 16, 2020 13:36 IST
