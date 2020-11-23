Odisha reports 668 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 3,14,629

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 23 (ANI): Odisha has reported 668 new COVID-19 cases, said the state's Information and Public Relation Department on Monday.

With the latest influx of cases, Odisha's COVID-19 tally has surged to 3,14,629. Presently, there are 7,106 active cases in the state.

Moreover, 385 are undergoing quarantine due to the infection, while there are 283 local contacts.



As per the district-wise tally of new cases, Angul reported the highest number of cases at 46, followed by Balasore (38), Bargarh (18), Bhadrak (15) and Balangir (28), the department said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a slight increase in its daily coronavirus cases count as 45,059 new infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's overall coronavirus cases surged to 91,39,865. Whereas the death toll reached 1,33,738 after 511 people succumbed to the virus in the country in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

