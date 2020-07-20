Odisha reports 673 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): Odisha has reported 673 new COVID-19 cases and six fatalities on Monday.

The number of coronavirus infected individuals surges to 18,110 in the state, said the Information and Public Relation Department of Odisha.

Of these 18,110, there are 5,533 active cases, 12,452 patients have recovered and 97 have succumbed to the virus, added the department. (ANI)

