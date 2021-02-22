Odisha reports 69 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 22 (ANI): Odisha has reported 69 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,36,705, said the Health Department on Monday.

According to the health department, 54 recoveries were reported during the same period.



As many as 3,34,107 people have been discharged from the hospital and the COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,914. Currently, there are 631 active cases in the state.

The state has so far conducted 81,89,910 sample tests for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Sunday issued guidelines to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols in view of a fresh spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in some states, fear of new variants and complacency in people for observing the basic safety protocols. (ANI)

