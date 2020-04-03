Odisha reports 6th positive COVID-19 case

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], April 3 (ANI): Odisha reported its sixth COVID-19 positive case, having recent travel history to Delhi, from Cuttack informed Department of Health Family Welfare, Government of Odisha on Friday.

"In view of the fact that one resident of Cuttack has been found positive for COVID-19, Cuttack city is also being included under the complete lockdown for 48 hours from 8 PM from today till 8 PM of Sunday, along with Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak," said Asit Tripathy, Odisha Chief Secretary.

"Grocery and other essential services will not be allowed for these 48 hours starting from 8pm tonight in these towns. currently issued passes will not be valid for these 48 hours," said DGP Abhay.

The lockdown period will be used for aggressive contact tracing of the patient, he added.

Informing about the decision in a press conference Tripathi said, "In the larger public interest and with a view to contain the community transmission of COVID-19 virus we have decided to impose complete lockdown in Bhubaneswar City and Bhadrak Town for next 48 hours from 8pm today to 8pm Sunday."

"Earlier MHA order on restrictions has been revoked and new shutdown regulations are implemented by OSDMA, so anyone found outside the houses and found violating curfew rules will be put in government quarantine facilities, so I appeal to the public to cooperate with the government, as it is in their interest," he added.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday rose to 2,301 in India, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and one migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

