Odisha reports 791 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 7 (ANI): Odisha has reported 791 new COVID-19 cases, 266 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of cases now stands at 3,44,647. There are 4,225 active cases while 3,38,416 patients have been cured or recovered.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 1,923.



Meanwhile, Odisha Government on Tuesday urged for 15 to 20 lakh advance doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre.

On April 5, the Odisha government imposed a night curfew in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri between 10 pm and 5 am in view of rising COVID cases.

India has reported over 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,28,01,785. (ANI)

