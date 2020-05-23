Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 23 (ANI): Eighty more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha on Saturday, taking the total in the state to 1,269, informed the state health department.
Out of the total, 826 are active cases and 436 have been discharged/cured.
So far, seven people have lost their lives. (ANI)
Odisha reports 80 more COVID-19 cases, total crosses 1,200 mark
ANI | Updated: May 23, 2020 11:41 IST
