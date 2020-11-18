Odisha reports 868 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 3,10,920

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 18 (ANI): Odisha reported 868 new cases of COVID-19 while 1,315 people recovered from the virus here on Tuesday, according to the State Health Department.



As many as 3,10,920 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far, including 3,00,474 recoveries and 8,818 active cases.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a slight increase in its daily coronavirus cases count as 38,617 new infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

With the confirmation of over 38,000 fresh cases, India's overall coronavirus cases surged to 89,12,908. Whereas the death toll climbed to 1,30,993 after 474 new deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

