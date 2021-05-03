Odisha reports 8,914 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 3 (ANI): Odisha recorded 8,914 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Monday.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in Odisha has gone up to 4,71,536. Currently, there are 71,835 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Of the fresh cases, 5,081 were detected among people in quarantine and 3,833 were local contacts, the bulletin further said.



The state government has tested a total of 1,02,27,321 samples as on May 2.

As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda district accounted for the most number of cases with 1,258.

Due to the sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Sunday announced a 14-day lockdown in the state. The lockdown will remain in force with effect from May 5 till May 19. (ANI)

