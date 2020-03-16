Odisha reports first coronavirus case

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Odisha on Monday reported its first case of coronavirus.

A 33-year-old man tested positive for the infection in Bhubaneswar, said Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson on Covid-19 for Odisha Government.

The man returned from Italy to Delhi on March 6 and then reached Bhubaneswar by train.

So far there are 110 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

Coronavirus, which was first reported in Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of over 5,500 people globally. (ANI)

