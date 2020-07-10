Odisha reports record spike of 755 coronavirus positive cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 10 (ANI): Odisha on Friday reported four coronavirus deaths and 755 new positive cases, the highest single-day spike in the state, in the last 24 hours, the Health Department informed.

The total positive cases in the state now stand at 11,956 while the death toll has gone up to 56.

As many as 320 cases were reported from Ganjam district, followed by Jajpur with 86 and Sundargarh with 62 cases.

Out of the new cases reported today, 508 were from different quarantine centres and the remaining 247 were local contacts. (ANI)

