Odisha reports two new Omicron cases, both patients asymptomatic

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 24 (ANI): Two new Omicron cases were detected in Odisha on Thursday. However, the patients are asymptomatic, said Dr Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Odisha.

Speaking to the reporters here on Thursday, Mishra said, "Previously we had detected two Omicron cases, and today we have detected two more cases. There are two children of age 11 and 15 years. Both the children came with their parents from Nigeria. Their contacts have been traced and they have tested negative. The children are asymptomatic."





Highlighting the need for 100 per cent vaccination across India, the Director said that the vaccines will be "disease-modifiers".

"Omicron is highly transmissible, spreading very fast, taking a very sharp trajectory wherever it has entered. To some extent, the vaccines will give coverage. The studies are going on to know how much protection can the vaccines give. But vaccines will be disease-modifiers," he said.

"That means it will reduce the severity and death threat in cases. But it is necessary to increase vaccination. And along with the vaccine, one needs to have masks and follow all COVID appropriate behaviour," Mishra added. (ANI)

