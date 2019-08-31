residents during the protest on unmanned railway barrier gate
residents during the protest on unmanned railway barrier gate

Odisha: Residents demand rail over bridge in Jharsuguda

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:58 IST

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India] Aug 31 (ANI): Demanding resumption of the under-construction rail over bridgework, residents of Rajpur village in Jharsuguda district started a 'rail roko' agitation here on Saturday.
Agitation was started at the unmanned railway barrier gate where people were seen protesting and raising slogans against the government.
A villager said, "The construction work of rail overbridge that was started 3-4 years ago is still pending. The train has been plying here on tracks since the prime minister has given the green signal to it."
"Multiple times we have requested the authority but no action has been taken, our agitation will continue until the government or administration gives us an assurance in writing" he further added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:11 IST

Yeddyurappa holds meeting to review flood situation in Haveri

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31(ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday held a meeting with officials to review the flood situation in Haveri district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:09 IST

BJP to launch 'One Nation One Constitution' campaign from Sep 1

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday said that the party is launching a "national unity" campaign 'One Nation One Constitution' from September in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:07 IST

Dominate electorate with issues like abrogation of Article 370,...

Daltonganj (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Setting the tone of party's campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand, BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday told the workers to dominate the electorate with issues like abrogation of Article 370 and triple talaq and not to get domi

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:06 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for defrauding people

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A man was arrested by police on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday for allegedly defrauding people on the pretext of providing a bonus in the insurance schemes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:00 IST

Anxiety grips Guwahati resident over NRC list not having son's name

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Kanrul Islam, a resident Guwahati, has been gripped by anxiety after his son's name was excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) NRC list published on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:54 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for brutally murdering sex worker after she...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man for brutally murdering a sex worker after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:49 IST

BJP MLA demands NRC implementation in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): BJP legislator Raja Singh on Saturday demanded that National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented in Telangana and claimed that 'Rohingya Muslims' illegally residing in Hyderabad were a threat to the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:47 IST

Sexual harassment case: Chinmayanand will appear before police...

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The lawyer of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand on Saturday said that his client is currently engaged in some spiritual practice and will appear before the Delhi Police in the alleged sexual harassment case, whenever required.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:37 IST

Delhi: To convince toddler to accept treatment for a broken...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): In order to get an 11-month-old baby to co-operate with treatment for her fractured limbs, doctors at the city's Lok Nayak Hospital first plastered her doll following which the toddler gleefully accepted treatment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:36 IST

'Meant for BJP': Siddaramaiah does damage control over his...

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday swung into damage control mode, saying that his "prostitutes can't complain about the dance floor" comment was meant for the BJP and not for JD(S).

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:35 IST

Ram Madhav compliments NRC team, says Assam govt taking all...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday complimented the National Register of Citizens (NRC) officials for the publication of the final list of NRC and stated that the Assam government is taking all steps to maintain law and order in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:33 IST

ITBP's 5th Battalion wins second prize in fruit cultivation...

Ladakh (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The 5th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Leh won the second prize at 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kishan, Jai Vigyan' mela in the fruit cultivation category, the paramilitary force said in a tweet on Saturday.

Read More
iocl