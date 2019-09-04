Odisha: Rs 47,500 fine slapped on auto driver for drunken driving

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): An auto driver was on Wednesday fined with Rs 47,500 here for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and also not carrying driving license and other relevant documents of his vehicle.

According to police, he was also not carrying the registration certificate (RC), insurance paper, pollution certificate, and other documents.

"I bought this second-hand auto only seven days back for Rs 26,000. Police not only slapped a fine of Rs 47,500 on me but also seized my vehicle. This is not fair at all," said Hari Bandhu Khanhar, the aggrieved auto owner.

He further claimed that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

However, Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, Regional Transport Officer (RTO), said: "The vehicle has been seized. He has to pay the fine. Our aim is to keep the public safe. They should follow the law and order in the state." (ANI)

