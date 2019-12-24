Odisha: Rugby High Performance Centre to be set up in Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) to set up Rugby High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar.

"As per the MoU, the centre will be set up at KISS campus in Bhubaneswar. KISS will be the co-sponsor of National Men's and Women's teams and will provide all infrastructural support and IRFU will provide all international-level technical support for the centre," an official release said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who was also present in the meeting, said: "Odisha clearly has positioned itself to be the number one national destination in the world of sports. It is a compliment to our sports infrastructure and facilities that a national sports event like rugby has preferred Odisha as the hope of the National Men's and Women's rugby team. This is also a great honour for KISS to be the first university in India to be the sponsor of the National Sports Team."

IRFU president Mahesh Mathai said this is the first partnership of its kind with any university in the country. (ANI)

