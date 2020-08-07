Odisha says Covid centres in state disinfected by fire personnel to prevent mishaps

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In view of the tragic fire accident at an Ahmedabad hospital, Odisha said that over 150 Covid care hospitals and centres are functioning in the state and they are regularly being disinfected by fire service personnel.

A press note from the Directorate of Fire Services, Cuttack read, "In view of a tragic fire accident in Shrey Hospital (Covid-19 Hospital) located in Navarangpura area, Ahmedabad on 06.08.2020. Basing upon which it was instructed by Dr. Satyajit Mohanty, D.G, Fire Service to the Dy. Fire Officers and Asst. Fire Officer of Odisha Fire Service to visit all the Covid Care Hospitals and Covid Care Centres under their respective jurisdiction, to do the fire safety audit and to advise the in-charge of the Covid Care Hospitals and Covid Care Centres to take fire prevention and fire safety measures to avoid any fire mishap."

"The concerned officer have been instructed to conduct the fire safety audit and submit their recommendation within 24 hours. In this connection, this is to intimate that, more than 150 Covid Care Hospitals and Covid Care Centres are functioning in the state and being disinfected by the Fire Service personnel on regular basis using fire service appliances," the press note said.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) has been announced to the kin of those who died in the fire accident at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. The PMO also announced Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the fire, which claimed the lives of eight people. (ANI)

