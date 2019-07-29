Odisha Secretariat renamed Lok Seva Bhawan: CM Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 29 (ANI): Odisha state secretariat or 'Sachivalaya' has been renamed as Lok Seva Bhawan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced in the state Assembly on Monday.

While delivering his budget speech in the state Assembly, Patnaik said that he is highly indebted to the people of Odisha and will continue to work hard to fulfil the aspirations of people.

"In a democracy, people are the masters and we all exist to serve them. I take this opportunity to announce that 'Sachivalaya' or Secretariat will be called as Lok Seva Bhawan," Patnaik said.

The Odisha secretariat building was inaugurated on November 12, 1959, by the then Home Minister Govind Ballabh Pant. (ANI)

