Odisha sees 3,631 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 3 (ANI): Odisha on Wednesday reported 3,631 new cases of COVID-19 along with eight more deaths, State Health Department informed on Thursday.

Out of the total, 84,073 people have recovered from the lethal infection and 522 people have died so far in the state.

At present, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 28,763. (ANI)

