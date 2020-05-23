Odisha sends team of fire personnel, ODRAF teams for rescue operations in West Bengal

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 23 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minsiter Naveen Patnaik on Saturday extended support to West Bengal to overcome the destruction caused by the super cyclone Amphan. He stated that Odisha has sent a team of 500 members, including 300 fire personnel and 10 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force ODRAF teams for relief operations.

Taking to Twitter, CM Patnaik wrote, "#CycloneAmphan is one of the worst disasters to hit #WestBengal. The people of #Odisha stand by #WestBengal during this unprecedented crisis. Odisha has sent a team of 500 members, including 300 fire personnel and 10 ODRAF teams to assist in relief and rescue operations. #OdishaCares."

Patnaik had on Friday spoken to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and offered all possible support to the state in view of the damage caused by cyclone Amphan.

At least 72 people have lost their lives in West Bengal due to the cyclone. The Prime Minister has also announced Rs 1,000 crore financial assistance for West Bengal and Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. (ANI)

