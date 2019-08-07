Odisha: Several trains cancelled, diverted due to heavy rains

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In view of the flood-like situation and washing away of mud and ballasts from railway track between Doikalu and Ambodala stations in Rayagada-Titlagarh railway section, many trains have been cancelled, diverted or partially cancelled in the East Coast Railway zone.

According to the Eastern Railway PRO office, 7 trains have been cancelled, 12 partially cancelled and 13 others were diverted on the Titilagarh-Rayagada route. One train was also rescheduled on the route.

Three trains namely Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger, Sambalpur-Koraput-Sambalpur passenger and Sambalpur-Junagarh Road-Sambalpur passenger will also remain cancelled for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft have been deployed in the Bay of Bengal area to shepherd the fishing boats at sea to safer locations and provide assistance to vessels in distress, said an official statement released on Wednesday. (ANI)

