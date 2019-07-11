Odisha: Snake helpline members rescue rare 11 feet long snake

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India] July 11 (ANI): The members of Snake Helpline rescued a rare 11 feet long snake from MPV-23 village under Kalimela Block of Malkangiri District here.

One of the snake catchers said: "We rescued a rare 11 feet long snake from Kalimela Block of Malkangiri District after we received information regarding the same."

The snake department had to cut a tree to get hold of the snake weighing around 25kgs.

"We tried to spray water on the snake but nothing worked. At the end we had to cut down the tree to get hold of the snake," he said.

The snake after being rescued was taken to the forest department where his length was measured. After all due procedure, the snake was left in the mountains. (ANI)

