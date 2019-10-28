Odisha: A cobra was rescued from the residence of a family in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district, yesterday. Photo/ANI
Odisha: A cobra was rescued from the residence of a family in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district, yesterday. Photo/ANI

Odisha: Snake rescued from house in Mayurbhanj

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 09:00 IST

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A cobra was rescued from the residence of a family in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district on Sunday. The reptile was later released into the wild.
Mukul Anand from whose home the snake was rescued said, his mother had gone to prepare tea when she heard a hissing sound.
"Mother went to prepare tea in the evening. She heard the hissing sound of a snake. She called me and I saw a snake between the utensils, probably Cobra. Without panicking, I called snake rescue teams. They rescued him," said Mukul Anand. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:22 IST

