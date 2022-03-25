Odisha: SOPs issued for Anganwadi Centres, set to reopen from March 28

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Department of Women and Child Development, Odisha has issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for reopening of Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) across the state from March 28.

The AWCs in Odisha were closed since April 19, 2021, due to the pandemic and during this period, ration, in lieu of hot cooked meals (HCMs) and eggs were given to the Anganwadi children of the age group three to six years at their doorsteps, stated a statement by Department of Women and Child Development.

Take-Home Ration (THR) and eggs for children of the age group six months to three years and pregnant & nursing women, on the other hand, was also delivered at the doorsteps, the statement added.

In a letter to all District Collectors, the department stated, "Taking the present situation into account, it has been decided to open all AWCs in the state with effect from March 28 except in those AWCs where district administration decides otherwise depending on the local situation."

"If COVID cases are detected in future, in any gram panchayat, district administration may also close down all the AWCs of that gram panchayat forthwith; ensure isolation and other protocols for the beneficiary so affected under intimation to this office," added the statement.

Department asked to reopen all AWCs in the state and continue operating all Anganwadi services, including the supplementary nutrition programme (SNP).

"The AWCs will be kept open from 7.30 am to 9.30 am for 25 days a month. Morning snacks and HCMs will be served to the pre-schoolers (three to six years) in such a way that the sitting arrangement ensures a social distance amongst children," further added the statement.

However, ration, in lieu of HCMs and eggs will be given to the Anganwadi children at their doorsteps in case of children who are not able to attend AWC due to COVID or some other problem or on the closure of AWC.

All other Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) such as immunization, health checkups, referrals, and Nutrition & Health Education (NHEd) are to continue.

In order to ensure that all these activities are taken up, in adherence to Covid-19 protocols, the department has also given the direction.

Anganwadi premises must be kept clean and properly disinfected & sanitized prior to reopening. The assistance of the Health & Family Welfare Department (H & FW) and Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department (PR & DW) authorities may be availed for this purpose.

Anganwadi Workers (AWWs)/ Helpers(AWHs), children, and everyone who is visiting AWC must wear face masks and maintain social distance for the entire period of stay in AWCs, Entry of outsiders into AWCs must be restricted. AWW, AWH, Parents, mothers, adolescent girls, or Anganwadi children, with influenza-like illness and Severe acute respiratory infections-like symptoms, must be requested not to visit AWC, Persons above 65 years of age must also be requested not to visit AWCs, said the department.

The department further added that pregnant and nursing women to come to the AWCs for availing Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) services. Weekly dose of iron-folic acid (IFA) supplementation and ADVIKA activities for out-of-school adolescent girls (10-19 years) and to be done during 'Kishori Diwas' every Saturday at the AWCs. Activities regarding 'Sakhi saheli' shall continue.

Food hygiene protocols must be strictly adhered to while cooking & serving meals.

All AWWs/AWHs should have been fully vaccinated before attending the AWCs. If anyone is not vaccinated, steps should be taken to vaccinate them immediately. In case of willful failure to avail the vaccine, action, as deemed proper, will be initiated against them. (ANI)