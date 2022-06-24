Odisha: Sri Mandira Parikrama Project put on fast track, Chief Secy directs to complete work in 9 months

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 24 (ANI): Sri Mandira Parikrama Project is put on the fast track in Puri, the state Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has been looking into the field-level progress of its construction, landscaping and development.

Chief Secretary visited the site, talked with the engineers and workers at the ground zero level, reviewed their work plan, and set a timeline for the completion of different tasks.

Mahapatra had directed to complete all construction works in the upcoming nine months.

The review shows that the heritage corridor is being developed around Meghanada Pacheri surrounding the world-famous abode of Shri Jagannath temple in Puri for facilitating devotees and strengthening the security of the pilgrims and the shrine.

The corridor will also be helpful for devotees, Sevayats and the smooth management of different festivals/rituals associated with Lord Jagganath.

Available data show that the corridor will have five principal zones viz. buffer no-entry zone, inner Pradakshina path, landscape zone, outer Pradakshina path, and public convenience zone.



The corridor will be decorated with stone decorative, wood trees, shrubs and flower beds related to Jagannath culture.

The inner Pradakshina path will be principally used for ceremonial procession of the deities around the year in various festivals and Mandira Pradakhsina by the devotees.

The public convenience zone will be for the security and facilitation of the visitors.

This convenience zone will have amenities like a drinking water fountain, rest pavilion, donation kiosks, information center, sevayat washroom, security control room, first-aid room, mini clock room, separate toilets for male and female visitors and an electric room etc.

The first phase of the project has been grounded with a financial estimation of around Rs331.28 cr.

The ground-level work has made good progress. The works for the outer access road on all three sides, 6 toilets, 3 shelter pavilions, mini clock room, electric room etc are progressing on a war footing.

Collector Puri Samartha Verma, Engineer Pravat Panigrahi along with senior engineers of OBCC presented the work plan with current updates for review. (ANI)

