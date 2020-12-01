Odisha stands prepared for Covid-19 vaccination

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Odisha government on Monday briefed the central government regarding the preparedness for vaccination of health and frontline workers against COVID-19.

Reporting the level of preparedness, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said, "Odisha stands prepared for covid vaccination with prioritized list and well designed multi-sectoral response system at different levels."

Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Pradeepta Mohapatra apprised, "The State Steering Committee constituted under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary and the State Task Force Committee constituted under Additional Chief Secretary Health & Family Welfare have already met to finalize the strategies of immunization.

The Block level task force committees have been constituted under the Chairmanship of the BDOs, according to an official release by the state government.



Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena appraised that all arrangements have been done for setting up the Control Rooms at State, District and Block levels with necessary connectivity and logistic supports.

He added, "an open communication system with people have been put in place to curb any miscommunication".

The Chief Secretary Tripathy further said, "Community leaders and PRI representatives would be involved at the grass-root level to roll out the covid vaccination as a people's campaign".

Special Secretary and Mission Director NHM Shalini Pandit said, "The database of the first priority group composing of health care workers (from both the Government and private health facilities) and front line workers under integrated child development scheme have been prepared and uploaded in the national Co-Win web portal. She apprised that near about 3.2 lakh such health and frontline workers have been placed in the list.

Further, Additional Chief Secretary Mohapatra said that around 8300 vaccinators have been enlisted and 30,000 vaccination sites have been identified for administering the vaccination. In the meanwhile assessment for cold chain requirement, safe storage and transportation of vaccines have already been made. (ANI)

