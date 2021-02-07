Odisha starts second phase of vaccination drive against COVID-19

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 7 (ANI): Odisha on Saturday began its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Bhubaneshwar.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Odisha, Rekha Lohani, "The second phase of vaccination drive has started today in Bhubaneshwar at three places; CP Headquarters, Reserve Parade Ground, and in the 7th Batallion premises."

"We have all taken the first shots. We are all feeling absolutely fine. This drive will go on till February 15. And after a gap of 21 days, the second shots will be given," she added.

1200 personnel per day will be taking their first jab, she said.



"I took my first shot of Covaxin and feeling safe. I urge them all to vaccinate themselves against the infection," said Narmal Satpathy, DCP, Security of Police Commissionerate.

The second phase of the inoculation drive is to see the vaccination of frontline workers, including police and sanitation workers.

At present, there are 825 active cases with a total of 3,32,733 discharges and 1,908 deaths in the state.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 54,16,849 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country as of February 6, 8 am.

India started its vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16. (ANI)

